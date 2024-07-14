Newcastle United fans deliver emphatic 83% transfer verdict amid Anthony Gordon and Liverpool links

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 14th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST
Newcastle United fans have delivered an emphatic verdict on Anthony Gordon’s future at the club amid intense transfer speculation.

83% of Newcastle United fans believe Newcastle United should keep hold of Gordon this summer amid speculation that Liverpool have shown an interest in the winger. Gordon registered 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions during his first full season as a Newcastle United player last term - form that earned him his first ever senior England call-up and a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

However, as the PSR deadline crept into view last month, Gordon was linked with a move to Anfield as a way for the Magpies to raise crucial funds and avoid a potential points deduction. Instead, Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively and Gordon, along with fellow big names Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, were kept at the club.

Being forced to sell Gordon would have been a major blow for the Magpies and with an 83% verdict in our latest poll, it suggests, unsurprisingly, that the vast majority of Magpies fans also wanted to see the former Everton man stay at the club. 12% of respondents, however, believed Newcastle should have cashed in on Gordon this summer.

Selling the 23-year-old would have seen United raise a considerable sum of money as they would have demanded a fee well in excess of the £45m they paid Everton for his services in January of last year. That money could have been used to reinvest into Eddie Howe’s first-team squad - but replacing a player of Gordon’s quality would have been very, very tough.

