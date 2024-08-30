Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Guehi was the centre of immense interest from St James’ Park with the Magpies offering money that would have broken their existing club-record transfer fee in order to sign the England international. However, after weeks of speculation, Guehi remains a Palace player heading into the final hours of the window and will remain one as the deadline passes.

Speaking about the defender, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner said: “Yes I can confirm [Guehi will stay]. But I was never really in doubt. Congratulations to our owners because they didn't give in especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Thank you to Marc, he was always open with me. All the rumours didn't influence his performances. He was not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and for me that is the most important thing.”

Being unable to get Guehi over the line will be a blow for Newcastle United and one that will disappoint fans. Many had hoped to see the 24-year-old join this summer and possibly become their centre-back for a number of years.

Alas, it was not meant to be and whilst Glasner’s comments will sting, it had appeared that the vast majority of supporters had already given up hope of seeing Guehi move to Tyneside. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 88% of respondents believed that the club would not get a deal for Guehi over the line before the window slammed shut, with just 12% retaining hope that a deal could be concluded.