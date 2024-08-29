Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have less than 30 hours to complete their transfer business for the summer and transform what has been a frustrating window.

A chaotic end to June kickstarted Newcastle United’s window in a frantic manner. But almost two months on, and their summer could end on the most disappointing of notes. Will Osula has been the club’s only senior signing since the early days of July and heading into deadline day, they look to suffer yet more transfer frustration.

A move for Marc Guehi, one they have plotted for the best part of a month, doesn’t look likely to happen and very few alternatives would likely satisfy if they miss out on the Three Lions man. There is still a need to strengthen at right wing, but again, little progress on that seems to be being made heading into the final hours of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a window that has seen Newcastle United lose the services of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, they could very feasibly end the window in a worse state than they entered it. Many supporters have placed their faith in the club that despite all their setbacks and PSR constraints, they would strengthen this summer and give Eddie Howe the best possible chance of succeeding next season.

However, as the minutes tick by, that faith is being tested and deadline day could prove to be a pivotal day in the club’s future. Speaking earlier this week, Alan Shearer revealed his fears for the Magpies and claimed that CEO Darren Eales and new sporting director, Paul Mitchell, had a crucial week to ensure they did not have a ‘really poor’ end to the window: “Darren Eales and Paul Mitchell, the sporting director and chief executive, need to do something this week,” Shearer told the Rest is Football podcast. “They cannot go into September without bringing a big signing to Newcastle.”

Asked by Gary Lineker who they need to sign, he then responded: “They need to bring Marc Guehi in. They need a statement signing.

“It would be really embarrassing, for those two in particular who are now running the football club, for them to go into September without bringing a big-hitter or big statement signing in, I think would look really, really poor on those two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time is ticking on for those comments to be proved wrong and for Newcastle to pluck a signing or two out of the air and deliver an ending to a summer which has had some successful moments. They’ve managed to keep hold of their key players, Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause has been and gone whilst Anthony Gordon remains a Magpies player despite interest from Liverpool.

They have also avoided a points deduction - although they simply cannot ever get into a situation where they are being forced to offload young players in order to satisfy PSR demands again. And, on the pitch, they have won two of three without playing anywhere near their top level.

All of this though means very little if, when 11pm on Friday strikes, nothing has been done. Time is ticking.