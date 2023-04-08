Several trains coming down from Edinburgh to Newcastle have been significantly delayed or cancelled following a serious incident between Newcastle and Morpeth. LNER have confirmed that a person was hit by a train in the early hours of Saturday morning and the emergency services are dealing with the incident which has resulted in all lines being blocked.

The disruption is expected until 12:00 on Saturday. Newcastle face Brentford in the Premier League in London this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

An LNER Twitter update read: “It is with great sadness that we have to report a person being hit by a train earlier today between Newcastle and Morpeth. Please speak with station staff on arrival to the station for further advice.”

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Newcastle and Edinburgh while trains travelling through Newcastle en-route to London face significant delays.

