Newcastle United fans face Brentford travel delays as LNER post statement after serious incident

Newcastle United supporters travelling by train to Brentford this Saturday (3pm kick-off) could be facing a delay.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST

Several trains coming down from Edinburgh to Newcastle have been significantly delayed or cancelled following a serious incident between Newcastle and Morpeth. LNER have confirmed that a person was hit by a train in the early hours of Saturday morning and the emergency services are dealing with the incident which has resulted in all lines being blocked.

The disruption is expected until 12:00 on Saturday. Newcastle face Brentford in the Premier League in London this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

An LNER Twitter update read: “It is with great sadness that we have to report a person being hit by a train earlier today between Newcastle and Morpeth. Please speak with station staff on arrival to the station for further advice.”

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Newcastle and Edinburgh while trains travelling through Newcastle en-route to London face significant delays.

Newcastle are looking to claim a fifth straight Premier League win today.

