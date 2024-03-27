Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major line closure between South Gosforth and Heworth this weekend is set to cause disruption to travel plans across the Easter Weekend. This includes disruption for Newcastle United fans heading to St James’ Park for the game between Newcastle and West Ham.

From Friday 29 March to Monday April 1, no Metro trains will run between South Gosforth and Heworth as improvement works take place in the tunnels under Newcastle city centre. A bus replacement service will run between the affected stations with Metro tickets and passes valid on these services.

People using these bus services have been advised that journey times will be longer than the Metro equivalent and that supporters heading to the game should leave plenty of time to avoid potential traffic congestion. Anyone who has purchased a Magpie Mover will also be able to use that on the bus replacement services as well as usual permitted bus routes.

Trains will run to a regular timetable from Tuesday 2 April, just in time for Newcastle’s clash against Everton at St James’ Park that evening.