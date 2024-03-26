Newcastle United to get closer look at £45m man warned against Leeds United transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United could get a closer look at Kalvin Phillips this weekend when they host West Ham at St James’ Park. The Magpies were heavily-linked with a move for Phillips during January, but were unable to pursue a deal for him due to ‘financial reasons’, as revealed by Eddie Howe.

Phillips instead moved to the London Stadium but has endured a difficult start to his spell at the club. A mistake just minutes into his debut allowed Dominic Solanke to net against the Hammers whilst he is yet to complete 90 minutes for the club - and has played over 45 minutes on just two occasions.

Whilst a move for Phillips wasn’t feasible in January, it could be a deal that Newcastle United revisit when the summer transfer window opens. Phillips’ time at the Etihad Stadium looks to be coming to an end and he could be allowed to leave Manchester at the end of the season.

Newcastle will likely again be linked with a move for him until his future is resolved whilst Leeds United, the side Phillips left to join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City back in 2022, have also been linked with a move for their former player. Daniel Farke’s side currently sit top of the Championship and have been tipped to make a move for Phillips this summer if they do secure promotion back to the top flight.

However, the midfielder has been warned against rejoining Leeds United this summer. Speaking to ESPN, Nedhum Onuoha believes that the 28-year-old could and should be playing at a higher level than his former club next season if he is to move away from Manchester City.

Asked about Phillips rejoining Leeds, Onuoha said: “I am going to say no. Overall, I am of the mentality to never really go back.

“Even though he might have a chance to play more at Man City next year, I just don’t think going to Leeds would necessarily be the best thing for him. He could have that home bond or that home connection, but I think he is a player who could play to a higher standard and a team than to one who would be fighting relegation next season.”

Phillips’ disappointing season meant he was not included by Gareth Southgate in his latest England squad with his chances of featuring at Euro 2024 dangling by a thread. For this to change, Phillips will have to rediscover the form he showed throughout his time at Elland Road.

West Ham and Phillips head to St James’ Park on Saturday four points ahead of their hosts in the Premier League table, although they have played a game more than the Magpies. Both teams will be keen to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for European football again next season and know that a win this weekend could prove vital in gaining an advantage over one of their closest rivals.