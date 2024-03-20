Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United fans heading to Craven Cottage next month are set to be impacted by the latest round of train strikes. A wave of strikes affecting 16 rail companies countrywide have been announced between April 5 and April 8.

Newcastle United fans, who will watch their team face Fulham on Saturday 6 April, are set to be affected by industrial action from LNER that has been for that date. Unlike their previous trip to Craven Cottage which saw the match kick-off at 7pm on Saturday, supporters heading from the north east to the capital on April 6 would have been able to do the trip on trains there and back on the same day.

However, this latest wave of strike action means that is now unlikely with trains expected to be cancelled and a severely reduced service to be in operation. On the planned strike-action, Mick Whelan, ASLEF general secretary, said: "Our members voted overwhelmingly - yet again - for strike action. Those votes show a clear rejection by train drivers of the ridiculous offer put to us in April last year.

"We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now clear they do not want to resolve this dispute. They are happy for it to go on and on."