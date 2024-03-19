Two Newcastle United youngsters handed first-team call-up following Man City defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have called up Joe White and Alex Murphy to their warm weather training squad out in Dubai - the Gazette understands. Neither White nor Murphy featured in Newcastle United Under-21’s victory over Sunderland at the Academy of Light, despite both being key players for Ben Dawson’s side.

Murphy and White have both been on the fringes of the Magpies squad this season and have made their respective Premier League debuts after impressive form during pre-season and on-loan at Crewe Alexandra respectively.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City at the weekend, are currently out in Dubai for a mid-season training camp ahead of the final ten games of the Premier League season. Last year, the club embarked on a similar trip and enjoyed an upturn in results after returning to England - something they will be keen to repeat this time around as the race for continental qualification heats up.

Speaking about the trip, Howe said: "As always, there’ll be a period of relaxation for the players after what has been a very busy period. We’ve got some injuries to try to get players fit for our next game.