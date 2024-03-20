Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon is 'in a really good place physically' despite a few injury scares for Newcastle United.

Gordon was forced off with a knee injury in the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea only to recover for the weekend trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup, being named in the starting line-up. The 23-year-old was also named in the England senior squad for the first time and has joined up with his international team-mates this week.

Gordon has scored 10 goals for Newcastle in 40 appearances this season, including strikes against Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. The winger has missed just one match in all competitions so far which was due to suspension.

Last month Gordon twisted his ankle against Luton Town and left St James' Park wearing a protective boot. But he was back available and in the starting line-up for Newcastle's next game at Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Gordon has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season.

Given the number of injury issues Newcastle have encountered this season, head coach Howe was asked whether he wished he had more players like Gordon, whose availability for selection has been a real asset this season. "Yeah, I think we do have reliable players," Howe told The Gazette. "Joelinton last season was incredible in terms of his availability and what he gave every game and this season it's been very stop-start and sometimes that can happen, I've experienced that in my own career.

"Anthony is in a really good place physically, of course, he came off the pitch [at Chelsea] but that apart, he's had to manage a few little niggles throughout the season but he's always put himself on the start line for the team and he deserves big credit for that because his game is not an easy one to play.

"Sometimes he's running box-to-box to join the attack and then he's having to obviously sprint back. It's a high-energy, high-physical game and he's handled that really well."