Newcastle United fans hit out at Eddie Howe's decision to leave £15m international out of 25-man squad
Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media after the club named its 25-man squad for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are the three first team players who failed to make the cut for the second half of the campaign and will have to sit it out or leave on loan to a foreign side whose transfer window is still open.
The squad list also confirmed that new signing Dan Burn will wear the number 33 shirt following his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion.
A serious knee injury for Hayden meant there were few complaints to see him miss out as he is expected to be unavailable for the next couple of months anyway. Clark’s form in defence meant it was no surprise to see him left out but Lewis’ omission from the squad has certainly divided opinion.
Newcastle’s 25-man squad list in full: 1 Martin Dúbravka 3 Paul Dummett 5 Fabian Schär 6 Jamaal Lascelles 7 Joelinton 8 Jonjo Shelvey 9 Callum Wilson 10 Allan Saint-Maximin 11 Matt Ritchie 13 Matt Targett 15 Kieran Trippier 17 Emil Krafth 18 Federico Fernández 19 Javier Manquillo 20 Chris Wood 21 Ryan Fraser 23 Jacob Murphy 24 Miguel Almirón 26 Karl Darlow 28 Joe Willock 29 Mark Gillespie 33 Dan Burn 34 Dwight Gayle 36 Sean Longstaff 39 Bruno Guimarães.
Here’s how fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter:
@agbnufc_: “I feel for Hayden a bit I dunno if I should. He'd never play ahead of Bruno I guess.”
@ToonMouthTyne: “Can't agree with this. Yes, I've heard the reasons why and I still don't agree. There's no way Ritchie, Krafth and even Dummett (decent but injury-prone) deserve to be in that squad over Lewis. No way, sorry.”
@The_Looney_Toon: “Krafth can cover a few positions as can Dummett. Lewis can’t really. He’s a better player no doubt , but for what we need heading into the run in. I can understand it even if I don’t think it’s correct.”
Read More
@MichaelNUFC_: “How have the likes of Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie got ahead of Jamal Lewis?”
@TheMasterBucks: “I really have now idea how Lewis isn't getting into the squad. If he ends up leaving in the future I get the feeling he'll be like another Mbabu story for us.”