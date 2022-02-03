Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are the three first team players who failed to make the cut for the second half of the campaign and will have to sit it out or leave on loan to a foreign side whose transfer window is still open.

The squad list also confirmed that new signing Dan Burn will wear the number 33 shirt following his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion.

A serious knee injury for Hayden meant there were few complaints to see him miss out as he is expected to be unavailable for the next couple of months anyway. Clark’s form in defence meant it was no surprise to see him left out but Lewis’ omission from the squad has certainly divided opinion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​Newcastle’s 25-man squad list in full: 1 Martin Dúbravka 3 Paul Dummett 5 Fabian Schär 6 Jamaal Lascelles 7 Joelinton 8 Jonjo Shelvey 9 Callum Wilson 10 Allan Saint-Maximin 11 Matt Ritchie 13 Matt Targett 15 Kieran Trippier 17 Emil Krafth 18 Federico Fernández 19 Javier Manquillo 20 Chris Wood 21 Ryan Fraser 23 Jacob Murphy 24 Miguel Almirón 26 Karl Darlow 28 Joe Willock 29 Mark Gillespie 33 Dan Burn 34 Dwight Gayle 36 Sean Longstaff 39 Bruno Guimarães.

Here’s how fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter:

@agbnufc_: “I feel for Hayden a bit I dunno if I should. He'd never play ahead of Bruno I guess.”

@ToonMouthTyne: “Can't agree with this. Yes, I've heard the reasons why and I still don't agree. There's no way Ritchie, Krafth and even Dummett (decent but injury-prone) deserve to be in that squad over Lewis. No way, sorry.”

Newcastle player Jamal Lewis in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@The_Looney_Toon: “Krafth can cover a few positions as can Dummett. Lewis can’t really. He’s a better player no doubt , but for what we need heading into the run in. I can understand it even if I don’t think it’s correct.”

@MichaelNUFC_: “How have the likes of Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie got ahead of Jamal Lewis?”

@TheMasterBucks: “I really have now idea how Lewis isn't getting into the squad. If he ends up leaving in the future I get the feeling he'll be like another Mbabu story for us.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.