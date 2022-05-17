A new skipper and his fresh ‘injury’

A hip injury to Chris Wood saw Callum Wilson start his first match for Newcastle since December 27.

The Magpies’ top scorer was also chosen as the man to lead the side out as captain in front of a packed St James’s Park with club captain Jamaal Lascelles dropping to the bench in place of Fabian Schar.

Amanda Staveley, Director of Newcastle United celebrates with Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United following their victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On the Footballer’s Football Podcast prior to the match, Wilson made a bold claim that he would score against Arsenal if he were to start the game.

The striker got his start, and would almost live up to his claim as Arsenal defender Ben White just beat him to turn Joelinton’s low cross into the net in the 56th minute.

Wilson certainly looked up for it from the very first minute as The Magpies pressed Arsenal with intensity.

Still, Wilson’s commendable efforts were not without sacrifice as just before the half-hour mark he had to leave the pitch briefly to receive treatment after taking a heavy whack to the mouth. His front tooth was shown to be hanging out of place but he quickly returned to the pitch with a clump of tissue in his mouth after having it ‘pushed’ back into place.

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jacob Murphy celebrates after Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (R) scored the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He left the pitch satisfied having played his part in Newcastle signing off at St James’s Park on a high but there will still be a tinge of frustration as he came so close to getting on the scoresheet once again.

Newcastle fans mock Arsenal with Bruno Guimaraes chant

As expected, chants of ‘Bruno turned you down’ directed at Arsenal could be heard from the home supporters on Monday night.

Bruno Guimaraes was heavily linked with a move to The Gunners before Newcastle swooped in to secure his signature from Lyon in January.

The players line up as a flag display in the East Stand shows the word 'United' before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Brazilian, now sporting bleach blonde hair, helped run the show in the opening exchanges to show Arsenal just what they are missing out on.

Crucial interceptions and smart passing helped Newcastle dominate the ball in the first half in particular as they accumulated an impressive 70% possession in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second half, Guimaraes wrapped up the three points for Newcastle as he pounced on Aaron Ramsdale's block to make it 2-0.

And with 73 touches in total, no player on the pitch saw more of the ball than the 24-year-old as he pulled the strings from the middle of the park with a man of the match display.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United applauds the fans following their side's victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

New director in attendance

After being officially appointed as a new director at Newcastle United last week, Saudi Gold chief executive Majed Al Sorour flew in from Saudi Arabia to attend the final home match of the Premier League season.

Al Sorour – a former professional footballer in his native country with Al Nassr – has been in attendance at several other Newcastle matches so far this season alongside club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Al-Rumayyan wasn’t in attendance for the final home match of the campaign but Al Sorour joined fellow Newcastle directors Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben on the pitch at half-time to thank the supporters and welcome the club's latest crop of academy talent at Under-9s level.

Bucking the trends

Newcastle fans support their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ben White’s own goal was the first time Newcastle had scored a goal against Arsenal in almost 700 minutes of Premier League football. The Magpies hadn’t scored in each of their last seven encounters against The Gunners with their previous goal coming from Ciaran Clark in a 2-1 defeat in September 2018.

It was also the first time United had led a game against Arsenal since Hatem Ben Arfa gave them the lead in a 2-1 defeat in March 2012, but that lead lasted less than a minute.

And after losing 18 of their last 19 games against Arsenal, the match provided a refreshing change of pace for Newcastle as they picked up their first points against top five opposition all season.

The 2-0 victory also saw Newcastle accumulate 30 or more points at St James’s Park for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when the club finished fifth having picked up 38 points on home turf.

It also marks the first time United have surpassed the 45 point mark in the Premier League since 2014 as they head into the final game of the season with 46 points.

Frequently bucking trends is something that has characterised Eddie Howe’s tenure on Tyneside so far.

Matt Targett’s goodbye?

As is typical for the final home match of the season, the Newcastle players, their families and club staff took to the field for a lap of honour to thank fans for their support.

There were plenty of touching moments with co-owners, players and staff embracing one another, even Ant and Dec got involved pitch side.

An on field group photo featuring, players, staff and fans in the Gallowgate End epitomised the unity that has been established at the club over the past several months.

Amidst the noise, Matt Targett was seen heading over and waving towards the Strawberry Corner to thank the fans as they sang ‘there’s only one Matty Targett’.

It may well be the last time the Aston Villa loanee plays in front of a St James’s Park crowd as a Newcastle player despite the club having a £15million option to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

Afterwards, Targett admitted the atmosphere at St James’s Park is the best he’s ever played in but played down his future on Tyneside.

Whatever happens, Targett’s efforts since arriving in January will be remembered as Newcastle face an interesting summer in the transfer market.

