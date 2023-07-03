News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United fans set for a shock after new Premier League 'leak'

Newcastle United fans face more early and late kick-off times in a plan being considered by the Premier League, according to a report.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 2 min read

The Premier League is ready to offer even more live football to broadcasters over the coming seasons – and that has big implications for match-going Newcastle United fans.

Two hundred games are screened domestically every year by the league's TV rights-holders, but, according to the Daily Mail, this figure could rise to 270 from the start of the 2024/25 season.

It is reported that all Sunday games could be made available for broadcast, and that kick-off times could range from 12noon to 7pm.

And the Premier League, according to the report, will also "increase the number of Friday and Monday evening TV slots from the 2024-25 season in a bid to attract higher offers from broadcasters in an auction that is due to take place this autumn".

The Premier League's domestic deal, which ends in 2025, is worth around £5billion over three years.

TV windfall

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are set for a massive financial windfall following last season's impressive campaign on the field.

The club is set to bank a record figure from the Premier League following a fourth-placed finish in 2023/24.

Newcastle banked a total of more than £126.6million from the 2021/22 season, when the club finished 11th in the division. This figure includes prize money, TV broadcast payments and central commercial revenues.

The Mirror have estimated the figures for the 2023/24 campaign.

And the club is reportedly set to net £163.4million from the Premier League, which would be an increase of £36.8million.

Champions Manchester City are set for a £170million windfall, according to the report, followed by Arsenal (£167.8million) and Manchester United (£165.5million).

