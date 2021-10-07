Newcastle United fans snap up Tottenham Hotspur tickets ahead of takeover

The club is set to be taken over by a consortium which includes Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

And only a handful of tickets remain on general sale for the October 17 home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

There have been empty seats for the club’s three previous home games.

Newcastle’s game against Southampton in late August was watched by a crowd of just 44,017, as disillusioned fans stayed away.