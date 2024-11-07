Newcastle United fans split 43%/45% verdict on transfer priority amid Callum Wilson injury woes
Newcastle United head into the January transfer market aiming to have a more successful window than they managed in summer where they signed only Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula as senior outfield players. The Magpies have enjoyed a steady start to the season but will be keen to use the winter window to help them kick-on and push for European qualification.
With that window just less than two months away, the Shields Gazette conducted a poll on what fans believed should be the main area the Magpies strengthen during January. The results, however, don’t make Newcastle’s task much more clear, however.
45% of fans believed that a new right winger should be signed. Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo and Jarrod Bowen have all been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times, but all will likely cost a considerable sum of money to sign midway through the season.
43% of respondents, meanwhile, believe that the club should target a second-choice striker. Alexander Isak is the club’s main man with Callum Wilson as his deputy.
However, Wilson has yet to feature this season because of injury and whilst a return after the international break could be on the cards for the Three Lions man, his future at the club remains uncertain as he heads into the final few months of his current deal.
Osula has had a few cameo appearances since joining from Sheffield United but will likely need time to adapt to the demands of Premier League football and Eddie Howe’s style of play. Signing a second-choice striker in January, like they did three years ago with the move to bring Chris Wood in from Burnley, could be the avenue the club go down, however, as always in the winter window, it will be a tricky market to navigate with clubs reluctant to sell any player mid season.
Just 12% of respondents to the poll believe a new centre-back should be the club’s priority, meanwhile. Newcastle chased Marc Guehi’s signature throughout the summer but saw their efforts rebuffed by Crystal Palace.