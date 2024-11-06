Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday in their final match before the international break.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies head to the City Ground aiming for back-to-back Premier League wins after ending a run of five without victory against Arsenal at the weekend. Alexander Isak netted the winner against the Gunners, his third goal in as many games having scored in successive matches against Chelsea.

Isak’s return to form and fitness comes at a good time for the Magpies who have struggled in-front of goal this season, whilst it has also earned him a call-up to the Sweden squad for their upcoming Nations League games. Isak missed Sweden’s last two matches after being sidelined with a broken toe but has been included, alongside Emil Krafth, by Jon Dahl Tomasson for their matches against Slovakia and Azerbaijan in the upcoming international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Isak’s inclusion in the squad means Tomasson faces a big call on who to leave out, with Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga having been cut from the squad. Elanga was linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer but is yet to score in 11 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season.

Speaking about the decision to omit the former Manchester United man, Tomasson said: “Players come in, players come out of the squad. Football is cruel. There is a lot of competition.

“Isak is back and [Emil] Forsberg has done well for the New York Red Bulls, with goals and assists. It’s football. We needed to make a decision.”

Tomasson also revealed he has tried to contact Elanga over his omission from the squad but has been unable to speak to the 22-year-old. Isak and Krafth could come up against Elanga at the City Ground on Sunday with the visitors knowing that a win would leave them just one point behind Forest in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sunday’s opponents are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League and their win over West Ham at the weekend, albeit against ten men, was the first time Forest had recorded three successive top-flight victories since 1998.