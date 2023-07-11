The 23-year-old visited St James’ Park and the Newcastle training ground last week while also looking at properties in the Darras Hall area. He is expected to join up with the Magpies squad for pre-season training following a short break.

And prior to getting to work at Newcastle, Tonali posted a short montage video via social media showing him arriving at Newcastle with the caption: “Up the Toon!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video also featured a clever touch with the use of the song ‘Getting Started’ by Geordie icon Sam Fender. Clearly the Italian, or at least his social media team, knows his new audience!

Fender recently played two sell-out gigs at St James’ Park which featured the North Shields singer-songwriter entering the stage to the Champions League theme music as well as a rendition of Local Hero being played on the saxophone.

Newcastle’s pre-season schedule gets under way at Gateshead this Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) in a match that is likely to come too soon for Tonali to feature. There’s then a quick turnaround for a Tuesday night trip against Rangers (7:45pm kick-off) before The Magpies fly off to the United States for the Premier League summer series.

Newcastle will face Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa before returning to England for the Sela Cup at St James’ Park which will see Eddie Howe’s side play Fiorentina and Villarreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad