Juventus’ suspension from European competition next season means the club may have to sell some of their key assets this summer in a bid to balance the books. Two players that could see their time in Turin come to an end is Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic - and both have been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Vlahovic was heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside back in January 2022 after starring for Fiorentina. However, the Magpies’ struggles near the bottom of the Premier League table meant Juventus were the obvious candidates for his signature at that time.

But now it appears, just 18 months on, that the Serbian could be allowed to leave the Old Lady, for a fee of around €80m (£70m). Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old in recent times.

Chiesa, meanwhile, has only emerged recently as a potential target for the Magpies and would be someone that could fill the left-wing role in Eddie Howe’s system. However, a deal for the Italian won’t come cheap with Juventus, according to Football Italia, reportedly set to demand around £50m for his services.

Liverpool, who have been busy so far this summer, having already completed deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, are also rumoured to be interested in Chiesa. The 25-year-old followed a similar path as Vlahovic to Juventus by coming through the ranks and impressing at Fiorentina before earning himself a move to the Allianz Stadium.