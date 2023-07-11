Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been named in UEFA’s Under-21 Euros team of the tournament having starred for the Young lions during their triumph in Romania and Georgia. Gordon predominantly played up-front for Lee Carsley’s side, scoring twice in their run to lifting the trophy.

His form during the tournament saw him named as player of the tournament - an award previously won by players such as Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira, Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos and PSG’s Fabian Ruiz. Gordon, who made the switch from Goodison Park to St James’ Park in January, was named alongside his former Toffees teammate James Garner in the team of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, six of Carsley’s side were named in the team of the tournament with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Manchester City duo James Trafford and Taylor Harwood-Bellis named alongside Gordon and Garner. Gordon becomes the first Newcastle United player to be named in the Under-21’s Euros team of the tournament whilst contracted to the club.

Luuk De Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum, who both had brief spells at St James’ Park, were named in the 2013 team, however, neither were contracted to the club at the time. Speaking about Gordon’s successes at the tournament, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Just looking at Anthony’s individual position in that tournament and how he played, and the success that England got, hopefully will serve him well for the season ahead.