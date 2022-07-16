Newcastle United fans will love what Bruno Guimaraes has said ahead of the new season

That’s abundantly clear as the midfielder prepares for the start of the new season.

Guimaraes, signed by Newcastle United in January, got engaged to his partner in the summer – and she’s expecting their first child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the next year, we’ll be married,” said the Brazil international, who scored in Saturday’s 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria.

“It’s so nice, it was my dream. We’re waiting for our baby too. We are so happy, it’s such a special moment, the most special time in my personal and professional life.

“I feel at home now. My English is better, and I feel good – and I’m very happy here. It’s nice to feel this. The last time I feel this way is when I play in the first club in Brazil. It’s nice to feel at home – and I really love the fans. It is a pleasure for me.

On the field, Guimaraes is looking to build on a stunning first six months in English football. The 24-year-old was a revelation last season following his move from Olympique Lyonnais. Guimaraes scored five goals as the club pulled away from relegation trouble.

Bruno Guimaraes speaks to reporters in Austria.

The target then was survival, and United, winless until early December, ended the season in 11th place.

Newcastle fans expect the team to break into the Premier League’s top 10 this season, and, to that end, the club has already recruited Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while former loanee Matt Targett has joined on a permanent basis.

“Yes, (we are) more strong than last season, of course,” said Guimaraes. “We’re working to be ready for next season. We know the aims we have, and we are improving.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers scored by Chris Wood.

“Most important is to work hard in pre-season, and I’m really tired! Really tired. We work so much. Running every day, lots.

“We need these days. It’s boring to do these things, but we know the intensity of the Premier League. It’s the most difficult league in the world, so we need to be ready for the next season.”

Asked about the team’s ambition this season, Guimaraes said: “(Finish) as high as possible, of course, but step by step.

“We know there’s difficulty, but we want to arrive as high as possible – and I think we can do it. But this is only the beginning. We need to improve more. We can dream higher.

“We can surprise the others. We have quality, and the coach is so intelligent, so we can do it.”

Guimaraes spoke about playing Champions League football after joining Newcastle, though he won’t put a timescale on that “dream”.

“We dream of the Champions League, but it’s step by step,” said Guimaraes. “We don’t need to put pressure on ourselves.

“Today (against 1860 Munich) was only the beginning. We know the ‘big six’ have good teams too. The Premier League’s the most difficult championship in the world, so we need to be calm, and step by step we can arrive there.