Newcastle United favourite compares ‘target’ to £50m former Liverpool and Chelsea star

Although they remain one of the most talked about clubs when it comes to transfers, right now it’s all about the biggest match of their season this weekend for Newcastle United.

The Magpies face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as Eddie Howe continues to prepare his players for the clash. However, there is still plenty of transfer news stories rumbling on in the background including one former Newcastle favorite comparing a current ‘target’ to one of the Premier League’s greatest ever strikers. Meanwhile, United look to have missed out on a promising youngster to a Premier League rival. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, February 2022:

Newcastle United favourite compares current ‘target’ to Premier League legend

Former Newcastle United head coach Rafa Benitez has compared Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Ferando Torres. Per HITC, he said: “Osimhen reminds me of Torres, a very fast player with a strong header.”

The Nigerian forward has seemingly been linked with almost all of the top clubs across Europe in recent months including Manchester United, Arsenal and the Magpies. Comparisons to Torres, a legend of the Premier League who made over 200 appearances for Liverpool and Chelsea and scored 85 goals, come as high praise from Benitex who worked with his fellow Spaniard at Anfield.

Newcastle United beaten to £1 million ‘rising star’ by Premier League rivals

According to 90min, Fulham have agreed a deal to sign 17-year old Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod for a fee that could rise as high as £1 million. Newcastle United had also been linked with the player, described in the article as a ‘rising star’ as had fellow Premier League sides Southampton and Crystal Palace.