'Watch this space' - Iconic brand confirm 'multi-year' deal with Newcastle United

Iconic Newcastle-based department store Fenwick have reacted to its new multi-year partnership with Newcastle United.

The deal will see Newcastle's new premium hospitality experience at St James' Park 'The Rooftops' rebranded under Fenwick's name. Fenwick logos will also be on display around St James' Park on matchdays.

Fenwick was founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1882 and now has nine locations across England. It still stands as the largest store in Newcastle city centre.

And Fenwick's official Twitter account confirmed the deal by posting: "Northern Icons Unite. Kindred in spirit and community, we are excited to partner with @nufc. Watch this space!"

Following the confirmation of the deal, Newcastle United's chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “We are incredibly proud to be teaming up with Fenwick – an organisation that is very special to Tyneside.

"Newcastle United and Fenwick have a combined 270 years of history and heritage in the heart of Newcastle. We share a passion for the city and its people.

"After recently launching its Quiet No More brand campaign, there could not be a better time for Fenwick to turn up the volume by joining forces with Newcastle United; one of the loudest and most talked about clubs in Europe and across the globe. We look forward to supporting Fenwick as it embarks on an ambitious programme of investment, transformation and global recognition as we continue on our own upward global trajectory, both on and off the pitch.

“With such incredible attention to detail and commitment to excellence, Fenwick is also the perfect partner for The Rooftops with Fenwick where we will provide memorable Newcastle United and Fenwick experiences for our members and guests.”

Fenwick’s Christmas Windows are an iconic part of the festive season on Tyneside.

Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick, added: “Partnering with Newcastle United Football Club marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Fenwick, which has been an anchor in the city since we first opened over 140 years ago, bringing our unique curation of fashion and hospitality to the community.