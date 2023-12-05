Everton injury news: The Toffees could have one of their key men back in contention for the visit of Newcastle United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be fit and available to face Newcastle United on Thursday night, despite missing Everton’s win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend with a calf-injury. Calvert-Lewin’s fitness issues over the last couple of seasons have been well documented, but Sean Dyche is hopeful of having the striker at his disposal when they host Newcastle United on Thursday.

Speaking after the win over Forest, Dyche said: “Dom was touch and go, it is a tight one with him because of his past. I think as long as he has come through this weekend he has got a good chance for later in the week.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin has recently been linked with a move to the Magpies and he enjoys a good record against Newcastle, having scored five goals against them during his time with the Toffees. His six strikes against West Ham mean the Hammers are the only team Calvert-Lewin has scored more against during his career than Newcastle United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a good goalscoring record against Newcastle United.

It isn’t all positive news for the Toffees, however, with Dyche slightly more coy on Amadou Onana’s chances of featuring on Thursday night. The midfielder had featured in every Premier League match this season before missing their 3-0 defeat to Manchester United just over a week ago with a calf injury.

Onana also missed their trip to the City Ground on Saturday and Dyche isn’t overly positive about his chances of facing the Magpies. “Amadou maybe not,” Dyche said. “We will have to see how his week progresses but he is certainly making good progress."

The hosts will begin the game in the relegation zone after their ten-point deduction saw them fall from mid-table into the bottom three. Although they have been good on their travels this season, taking 13 points from a possible 21 on the road - eight more than Newcastle United have managed this season - they have struggled in-front of their own fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad