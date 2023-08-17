The battle for the top four in the Premier League is set to be an intriguing one this season with more teams than ever realistically competing for a spot. In addition to the usual suspects of Manchester City, Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and even Brighton & Hove Albion pose a threat to the European places.

Newcastle defied expectations to finish fourth in the Premier League last season and secure Champions Leaguefootball. But former Magpie Alan Smith doesn’t believe Eddie Howe’s side can repeat the feat in 2023-24.

“I think the top-four, not in this order, will be Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool,” Smith said via GamblingZone.

“I was speaking to Newcastle fans who felt that if they finished in the top-six that would be a good season, so I think their expectations are not too high.

“They know Eddie Howe is doing a great job and growing the club gradually. Because they have Champions League football I feel that will be a big task for them to finish top-four and have a good run in the Champions League, so that’s why I feel they won’t quite make the top-four.

“Chelsea are a work in progress. Pochettino will get it right, but top-four will be difficult because there has been so much change. Then there’s Tottenham and Brighton will be looking to build on what they did last year.”

Smith reached the Champions League semi-final with Leeds United during the 2000-01 season while helping the side achieve a fourth place finish in the Premier League.

“It will be interesting but I think the top-four will belong to Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal,” Smith added.