Newcastle United are plotting a summer spree to bolster their depleted squad

Bayer Leverkusen have entered the race to sign Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville, according to reports.

Newcastle United were one of several Premier League clubs weighing up a move for the winger. Liverpool have also been linked, although their summer transfer plans are up in the air following Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

Summerville has stolen the show at Elland Road this season as the Whites plot an instant top-flight return. An impressive 25 goal contributions has spearheaded Leeds’ promotion charge - putting Premier League clubs on high alert.

His future could depend on what division Leeds are playing in next season. They are currently second in the Championship in a three-horse race to achieve an automatic promotion spot.

Capable of playing on either flank, the 22-year-old could offer Eddie Howe an answer to his problems out wide. Anthony Gordon has nailed the left-hand side down, with Harvey Barnes in reserve, but the right wing continues to underwhelm.

There are questions about whether Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron are good enough for the long term. While Summerville has spent most of this season from the left, he can operate on either flank and even as a No.10.

However, German outlet Bild is claiming Leverkusen are plotting an approach this summer. That is despite playing a wing-back system under Xabi Alonso, with Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong the threats from the flanks.