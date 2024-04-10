Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s injury crisis this season has plagued the entire squad with only a select few members of Eddie Howe’s squad avoiding missing games through injury. Only one Magpies player has featured in every single Premier League game this season - Fabian Schar.

Schar has started and completed every single minute of Newcastle’s Premier League campaign to date - save for the clash against Fulham at St James’ Park back in December when he was substituted in the 14th minute after suffering an injury. The Swiss international returned to action just one week after that game and hasn’t missed a single minute of action ever since.

Alongside Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes who have also avoided serious injury blows to play a part of every league game they have been eligible for, suspensions aside, the trio have helped build a solid unit for Howe’s side to build on this season. Speaking about Schar, Howe described the 32-year-old as an ‘incredible’ defender and someone that is even better than he anticipated when he made the move to St James’ Park.

Speaking to the Gazette, Howe said: “I think he has been incredible this year. When I first came to the football club I knew of Fabby as I had watched him a lot and I had an impression of how good he was. As you do with all the players. But Fabby is an incredible footballer, better than I ever thought he was and I rated him really highly.

“Some of the things he does on a football pitch we should celebrate as there’s not many centre halves that can do what he can do. The challenge for him, as always with the type of player he is, is to be as consistent as he can be. I think that’s been the hallmark of him this season that he has delivered that consistency and I’m delighted for him.”