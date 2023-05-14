Newcastle United drew 2-2 away at Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. They remain 3rd in the Premier League table and are above 4th position Manchester United on goal difference now.

Next up for the Toon Army is a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday evening followed by another clash at St. James’ Park against relegation threatened Leicester City next Monday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker on radar

Newcastle are being linked with a summer swoop for Roma striker Tammy Abraham. The 25-year-old, who switched over to Italy in 2021, has scored 36 goals in 101 appearances for the Serie A giants to date. Prior to his move abroad, he rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and fired in 30 goals in 82 games for the London club as well as having loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa to gain experience.

According to a report by Fichajes, Eddie Howe’s side are ‘fighting’ for his signature ahead of the next transfer window. However, there are other clubs in the frame such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool and Villa.

Neymar advised against move

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva wants Neymar to join the Gunners and not Newcastle. The Brazil international is expected to move on from PSG at the end of this season for a new challenge.