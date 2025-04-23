Newcastle United handed financial boost as UEFA release official statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UEFA have confirmed Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals have received payments.

Newcastle United have been handed a financial boost by UEFA after a number of Magpies stars were called up for international duty in recent seasons.

A statement released on the UEFA website on Tuesday evening confirmed over 900 clubs across Europe had benefitted from the Euro 2024 club benefits programme as part of an agreement between European football’s governing body and the European Club Association.

Clubs at all levels of the game are rewarded for releasing players for international duty in all of UEFA’s national competitions including Nations League in 2020/21 and 2022/23, Euro 2024 Qualifiers and the Euro 2024 final tournament. Newcastle’s coffers have been boosted after the likes of Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon were called up for international duty over that period.

What has been said about the Euro 2024 club benefits programme?

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: "It is fantastic to see clubs of all sizes and levels, across the entire football pyramid, receiving financial rewards for their vital role in developing players. Every success of our competitions is a shared one, and this benefits programme is another testament to that principle, recognising the dedication of those who work tirelessly to make European football the greatest sport in the world. When football thrives, everyone benefits."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin | AFP via Getty Images

European Club Association chairman and PSG chief, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also hailed the success of the programme. He revealed that the fund is a 'key pillar' of the agreement between UEFA and the clubs of their member countries. “I am very pleased to see that more than 900 clubs from all corners of Europe have benefited from this unprecedented distribution under the Club Benefits Programme, which is a key pillar of UEFA and ECA’s Memorandum of Understanding."

Who else has benefitted from the Euro 2024 club benefits programme?

In total, 80 clubs from across the English football pyramid have received payments from the programme. They range from those across the elite in the Premier League to a number of non-league clubs who have provided internationals for the qualifying stage of the tournament. For example, Yorkshire Amateur, who compete in the tenth tier Northern Counties East League, received around £6,000. Other non-league clubs to benefit include Stourbridge, Matlock Town and Loughborough United.

How much did Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals receive?

Kieran Trippier is a doubt to face Slovakia on Sunday night. | Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth - €1,004,827.59 Arsenal - €3,891,347.95 Aston Villa - €1,835,233.44 Brentford - €2,424,014.52 Brighton & Hove Albion - €1,877,482.47 Chelsea - €2,622,180.01 Crystal Palace - €2,082,227.51 Everton - €1,230,236.87 Fulham - €1,391,153.39 Ipswich Town - €69,521.00 Leicester City - €1,462,253.89 Liverpool - €3,541,822.40 Manchester City - €5,173,310.82 Manchester United - €3,159,235.08 Newcastle United - €1,713,196.69 Nottingham Forest - €531,975.54 Southampton - €1,029,650.84 Tottenham Hotspur - €1,765,081.66 West Ham United - €1,633,357.66 Wolverhampton Wanderers - €1,318,052.87