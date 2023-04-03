It was a busy day both on and off the field in English football yesterday with Leicester City sacking head coach Brendan Rodgers and Chelsea parting company with Graham Potter just hours later.

On the pitch it was Newcastle United who grabbed the headlines with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at St James Park, a result that sends Eddie Howe’s side third in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories doing the rounds as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Newcastle are currently said to be ‘firm favourites’ to sign a long-term transfer target could have to stump up a fee between £60 million and £70 million to get a deal done this summer. Elsewhere, Liverpool are now said to be ‘lining up’ a summer move for a Chelsea midfielder who has previously been linked with the Magpies among others. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, April 3:

Newcastle United now in pole position to sign James Maddison

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United are firm favourites to sign James Maddison this summer. The England international had been linked with a move to St James Park for several months now and multiple other Premier League clubs have also been reportedly in the mix.

The latest news claims that Leicester City will let the playmaker, who only has just over a year remaining on his current deal, leave in the summer transfer window after he rejected ‘multiple’ new offers from the relegation threatened club. However, it is still claimed it will take a fee in the region of £60m ro £70m before the Foxes will accept a bid - although that could very well be lowered especially if they drop out of the top flight.

Liverpool ‘line up’ summer move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

Liverpool are lining up a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to the Independent. Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the 23-year old to feature high up on the club’s list for midfield reinforcements.