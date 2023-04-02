Newcastle moved above Man United and up to third in the Premier League table following second half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson at St James’ Park. And with 11 games remaining, Newcastle’s fate is in their own hands as far as Champions League qualification is concerned.

As ever, tensions were high going into the game, further fulled by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s ‘time-wasting’ dig aimed at The Magpies ahead of the match. It was also the first meeting between the sides since the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium which Man United won 2-0.

But it was the reverse scoreline on Sunday in the league as Newcastle made it three wins in a row.

After the match, Newcastle co-owner Ghodoussi was in fine form on social media as he tweeted: “Only one UNITED in this house.”

