Mehrdad Ghodoussi sends ruthless message to Man United that Newcastle fans will love
Mehrdad Ghodoussi made a big statement following Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.
Newcastle moved above Man United and up to third in the Premier League table following second half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson at St James’ Park. And with 11 games remaining, Newcastle’s fate is in their own hands as far as Champions League qualification is concerned.
As ever, tensions were high going into the game, further fulled by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s ‘time-wasting’ dig aimed at The Magpies ahead of the match. It was also the first meeting between the sides since the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium which Man United won 2-0.
But it was the reverse scoreline on Sunday in the league as Newcastle made it three wins in a row.
After the match, Newcastle co-owner Ghodoussi was in fine form on social media as he tweeted: “Only one UNITED in this house.”
Newcastle are looking to finish above Man United in the league for the first time since 1976-77 season.