News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Mehrdad Ghodoussi sends ruthless message to Man United that Newcastle fans will love

Mehrdad Ghodoussi made a big statement following Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 20:50 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle moved above Man United and up to third in the Premier League table following second half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson at St James’ Park. And with 11 games remaining, Newcastle’s fate is in their own hands as far as Champions League qualification is concerned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As ever, tensions were high going into the game, further fulled by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s ‘time-wasting’ dig aimed at The Magpies ahead of the match. It was also the first meeting between the sides since the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium which Man United won 2-0.

But it was the reverse scoreline on Sunday in the league as Newcastle made it three wins in a row.

Most Popular

After the match, Newcastle co-owner Ghodoussi was in fine form on social media as he tweeted: “Only one UNITED in this house.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle are looking to finish above Man United in the league for the first time since 1976-77 season.

Man UnitedNewcastleChampions LeaguePremier LeagueJoe WillockCallum WilsonWembley Stadium