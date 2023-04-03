Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe was filmed addressing his players in the dressing room by Sky Sports after the game, which followed a two-week international break.

And United’s head coach urged them to “build on” the success this week.

“We got what we deserved today because of how we’ve trained the last two weeks,” said Howe. “Last two weeks, our attitude, application to everything to everything we’ve asked you to do has been spot on. Very, very pleased for everybody in the room.

"We move on, because we’ve got another game very, very quickly, so make sure we’re professional next couple of days, and we try and get this feeling again throughout the week. Three games, six days. Big ask. Our confidence levels should be through the roof after that. Build on it guys, well done.”

Newcastle, pushing for Champions League football, have seven games in total this month.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reacts to the win over Manchester United.

"There are still a lot of games to come, even though it’s April,” said Howe. “Three games in six days this coming week, so we know we really have to focus on Wednesday."

