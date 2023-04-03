Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's dressing room speech – in full
Eddie Howe had a clear message for his Newcastle United players after the club’s win over Manchester United.
Goals from Joe Willock and substitute Callum Wilson gave the team a 2-0 victory at St James’s Park yesterday. The result lifted Newcastle above Man United and Tottenham Hotspur, and into third place, ahead of away games against West Ham United and Brentford this week.
Howe was filmed addressing his players in the dressing room by Sky Sports after the game, which followed a two-week international break.
And United’s head coach urged them to “build on” the success this week.
“We got what we deserved today because of how we’ve trained the last two weeks,” said Howe. “Last two weeks, our attitude, application to everything to everything we’ve asked you to do has been spot on. Very, very pleased for everybody in the room.
"We move on, because we’ve got another game very, very quickly, so make sure we’re professional next couple of days, and we try and get this feeling again throughout the week. Three games, six days. Big ask. Our confidence levels should be through the roof after that. Build on it guys, well done.”
Newcastle, pushing for Champions League football, have seven games in total this month.
"There are still a lot of games to come, even though it’s April,” said Howe. “Three games in six days this coming week, so we know we really have to focus on Wednesday."
Newcastle take on relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.