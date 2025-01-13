Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley has been recalled by the club as part of a January break clause in his loan deal at Newport County.

Miley joined Newport County on a season-long loan deal that has now been brought to a premature end after just three starts and three substitute appearances in League Two during an injury-hit spell. It was the 20-year-old’s first taste of competitive senior football having featured for Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season.

Miley was at St James’ Park on Sunday as he watched his younger brother Lewis score in a 3-1 win for Newcastle against Bromley in the FA Cup third round. The January break clause in his contract had to be triggered by Monday, January 13 or else he would remain at Newport until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Now an official club statement has confirmed Miley’s return.

It read: “Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley has been recalled from his loan spell with Newport County.

“The 20-year-old joined the Sky Bet League Two club on loan last summer and made eight appearances in all competitions for the Welsh club with six of those coming in league fixtures.

“Before heading out on loan, Miley featured in the first-team in pre-season, playing in the friendlies against Hull City, Urawa Red Diamonds and Girona.”

Miley has been subject to permanent transfer interest from various EFL clubs this month as Newcastle now prepare to make a decision on his future.

When asked about the situation regarding players out on loan and potential recalls, Howe told The Gazette: “We'll wait and see what happens with all the loan players.

“We'll make decisions based on the players' needs and our needs. Jamie had an injury-hit period with Newport but is someone that we really respect.”