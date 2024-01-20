Newcastle United transfers: Goalkeeper Max Thompson has officially returned to the club following the conclusion of his loan spell at Northampton Town.

Newcastle United have been bolstered by a 'first-team' goalkeeping addition this month, according to a statement released by Northampton Town.

19-year-old Max Thompson spent the first half of the 2023-24 season on loan from Newcastle at Northampton Town. He initially joined the League One side as back-up to Lee Burge.

But an injury to the former Sunderland man saw Thompson thrust into the starting line-up as he went on to make 20 first-team appearances for The Cobblers. Northampton boss Jon Brady revealed talks had been held to extend Thompson's stay until the end of the season.

But with Newcastle currently without Nick Pope until the back end of the season, they want Thompson back on Tyneside training alongside first-team goalkeepers Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.

That's according to Brady, who said in a statement released by Northampton confirming Thompson's return: "Max has really progressed well in his time here.

"Once again, it shows how we as a club can help develop young players and he returns to Newcastle a better player for his time here. Max was good for us and we were good for him and such was his progress, Newcastle want to have him around their first-team squad.

"We thank Max for his efforts and we thank Newcastle for allowing us to borrow him. We are delighted we have Lee Burge available again and Max returns with our very best wishes for the future."

Thompson will join up with the Newcastle squad as they return to full training ahead of next Saturday's FA Cup trip to Fulham (7pm kick-off), for which he is cup-tied.