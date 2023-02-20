Newcastle United fitness update on Callum Wilson ahead of Carabao Cup final

And Howe – who started Alexander Isak up front for the second successive game – revealed after the game that the striker came come through his 30-minute cameo with no problems ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

“Callum did well when he came on,” said United’s head coach. “He had the chance to score, which he's probably disappointed with that he didn't take. It was really good driving play from Anthony (Gordon), who did well, as did most of the substitutes who came on. Callum did well.