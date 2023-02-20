Newcastle United fitness update on Callum Wilson ahead of Carabao Cup final
Callum Wilson’s given Eddie Howe a fitness boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final.
Wilson came off the bench in Newcastle United’s 2-0 home loss to Liverpool on Saturday after missing the fixture against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium seven days earlier with a hamstring problem.
And Howe – who started Alexander Isak up front for the second successive game – revealed after the game that the striker came come through his 30-minute cameo with no problems ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.
“Callum did well when he came on,” said United’s head coach. “He had the chance to score, which he's probably disappointed with that he didn't take. It was really good driving play from Anthony (Gordon), who did well, as did most of the substitutes who came on. Callum did well.
"I was pleased with him, and just pleased he's come through that 30-minute spell fine.”