Newcastle United five-goal star teases injury return v Burnley on social media

Newcastle United are set to be handed at least one injury boost for Saturday’s trip to Burnley (3pm kick-off).

Miguel Almiron returned to full training during the week and is likely to be back in the matchday squad for the first time in over a month following a knee injury. Nick Pope and Joelinton have also been back in training following extended spells on the sidelines.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Almiron has further teased his return on social media by posting a graphic of Burnley v Newcastle via Instagram on Friday evening. The 30-year-old has missed the last five matches since being forced off during the 4-3 win over West Ham United in March.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Turf Moor, head coach Eddie Howe said: “We've had Miggy and Joelinton return to training this week.

“Their first steps into full first-team training, we're also seeing that with Nick Pope as well so it’s been a really good week to have three quality experienced players back.”

When asked if any of the trio would be back involved for the match at Turf Moor, Howe added: “We'll see after today. I've got to make the right decisions for them individually and for the team.