Paul Merson and Chris Sutton both believe Newcastle United are in for a difficult test at relegation threatened Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

With the Magpies reeling from yet another injury blow after Fabian Schar was ruled out for the remainder of the season, a trip to Turf Moor will provide a stern challenge to Eddie Howe’s men as they look to continue their push for a second consecutive season in European competition. The Magpies actually head into the weekend in good form after losing just one of their last six games - although there away form will be of concern, with United losing seven of their last ten games on the road.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Although their focus is at the other end of the Premier League table, Burnley have managed to hit a bit of form after taking points in all bar one of their last eight fixtures to boost their chances of extending their stay in the top tier beyond a solitary season. With momentum and the home crowd on their side, former Arsenal star Merson believes Vincent Kompany’s men will come out on top and take advantage of Newcastle’s away day troubles.

He told SportKeeda: “Burnley have lost just one of their last eight games - that is a credible run of form despite the fact they have only managed to get two wins in that period. They have the best fixtures of anyone in the relegation battle and something tells me it’s going to be tight at the bottom, so I’m going for a Burnley win. They should have beaten Manchester United the other day and were unlucky not to come away with all three points at Old Trafford. If Newcastle play the way they did against Palace, they’ll lost and that’s exactly what I think will happen at Turf Moor.”

Former Blackburn striker Sutton pointed to the form of Magpies duo Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon as a reason for hope for Howe and his players - despite conceding Newcastle ‘won’t have things all their own way’ at Turf Moor.

Writing in his BBC Sport predictions column, he said: “I am at this game for 5 Live, and I am really looking forward to it because both teams have hit a bit of form. I used to play for Blackburn so I always get a nice reception when I go to Turf Moor, but I have to say I admire how Burnley have kept going this season. Vincent Kompany's side should have beaten Manchester United last week, but they have still given themselves a chance of staying up with three games to go.

“They will throw everything at this game, while Newcastle are in the mix for sixth place and will be right up for it too. I love what Alexander Isak is doing for the Magpies but, like his team-mate Anthony Gordon, his numbers do drop off when they are on the road. Both players should have a chance to improve their away stats on Saturday, but I don't think Newcastle will have things all their own way.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp concurred with Sutton’s assessment of Saturday’s clash as he pointed to Newcastle’s away form and Burnley’s improvement as the main reasons behind his prediction of a share of the spoils.