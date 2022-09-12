News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United fixture update as fans wait on Premier League decision ahead of Bournemouth game

The Premier League is set to resume this weekend – but a number of fixtures are in doubt.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:02 am

All games, including grassroots fixtures, were postponed following the death of the Queen last week. Newcastle United had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Mirror report that top-flight fixtures are “expected” to resume this week ahead of Queen’s state funeral, which is being held a week today. Newcastle are due to entertain Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Saturday.

It’s reported that the games in doubt are those that are due to be staged in London, including Liverpool’s visit to Chelsea and Brentford's home game against Arsenal on Sunday. There are policing manpower issues in the capital ahead of the funeral, according to reports.

United last week said a decision on the Bournemouth game would be made “in due course”. The club is 11th in the table with seven points from six games.

