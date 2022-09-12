Newcastle United fixture update as fans wait on Premier League decision ahead of Bournemouth game

All games, including grassroots fixtures, were postponed following the death of the Queen last week. Newcastle United had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Mirror report that top-flight fixtures are “expected” to resume this week ahead of Queen’s state funeral, which is being held a week today. Newcastle are due to entertain Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United fans before the home game against Manchester City last month.

It’s reported that the games in doubt are those that are due to be staged in London, including Liverpool’s visit to Chelsea and Brentford's home game against Arsenal on Sunday. There are policing manpower issues in the capital ahead of the funeral, according to reports.