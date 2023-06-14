Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side will be preparing for the return of Premier League football with a short trip across the Tyne to face National League side Gateshead at the International Stadium on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies played Gateshead in their opening match of last pre-season in a behind closed doors friendly. Newcastle won the match 5-1 at their Benton training ground.

But this time the match will be played in front of supporters at the International Stadium with tickets priced at £20 for adults, £15 for concessions, £10 for young adults aged between 17 and 21-years-old and £5 for those ages 16 and under. Tickets go on sale at 10.30am on Wednesday, June 14 and are available via Gateshead’s ticketing website - gatesheadfc.seatlab.com.

The Heed are managed by former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson, who played for the Magpies the last time they visited the International Stadium for a pre-season friendly in front of 5,258. A Papiss Cisse goal gave Steve McClaren’s side a 1-0 win in his first match in charge.

Williamson has enjoyed a successful spell as Gateshead player-manager, leading the side to promotion from the National League North in 2021-22 and to the FA Trophy final last season.

This summer, Newcastle have already confirmed a friendly trip to Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off). And away supporters have already sold out the 8,000 ticket allocation for the Broomloan Stand.

Following their game with Rangers, the Magpies will jet off to the USA to play in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle are also planning on hosting multiple friendly matches at St James’ Park ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season. A home match against a Saudi Pro League side is understood to be under consideration as well as a match against Bruno Guimaraes’ former club Lyon.

But nothing has been formally confirmed by the club at this stage with further announcements expected in due course.