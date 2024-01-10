A former Newcastle United player has found a new club after six months as a free agent.

Former Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has found a new club, six months after his release from Huddersfield Town.

The 28-year-old joined Slovenian league leaders NK Celje this week following a successful trial period.

Following his arrival, Aarons said: "I am happy that I got the opportunity to become a part of Celje after passing the trial period. The team is of high quality, and I want to contribute everything I can.

"When I received the offer, I had to do some research, but after the first few training sessions, I realised that the league table reflects the quality. I also watched two matches and believe that Celje is what I currently need as the next step in my career.

"I have arrived at the right time, as the winter preparation period gives me a chance to make up for the half-season I didn't play.

"I want to return to the level I have already shown. With my performances, I want to help the club win titles and play in Europe."

Aarons burst on the scene for Newcastle as a teenager back in 2014 as he grabbed a goal and an assist in a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace in what was his second Premier League appearance. Aarons was hotly tipped as a future star for The Magpies but injuries ultimately blighted his time on Tyneside.

But he was still able to contribute to Newcastle's wins over Manchester City in the League Cup and the 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, scoring in both games. Aarons was limited to just 27 appearances between various loan spells over seven years, scoring four goals.