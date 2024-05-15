Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United academy forward Kyle Crossley has confirmed his upcoming departure from the club.

Several Newcastle United’s Under-21s players played their final match for the club at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

The Young Magpies won the Northumberland Senior Cup with a 2-1 win over Blyth Town in front of a crowd of 1,887. Ben Parkinson and Amadou Diallo scored either side of half-time to put Newcastle in a commanding position before Dan Wilson made it 2-1 with a header from a corner.

19-year-old winger Kyle Crossley came off the bench in the closing stages to help see out the win. After the game, Crossley confirmed that he would be leaving Newcastle at the end of the season.

Posting a picture of himself with the Northumberland Senior Cup, Crossley wrote on Instagram: “Last night was my last game for @nufc and what a way to finish it, just under 5 years at the club making some great memories along the way 🖤🤍#nufc.”

Crossley had a positive 2023-24 campaign for Newcastle’s academy sides with seven goals in 20 appearances across the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy - including a brace in a 3-2 derby win over Sunderland Under-21s.

But he is one of a number of Newcastle youngsters whose contracts expire at the end of the season. Lucas De Bolle, Dylan Stephenson and Amadou Diallo are also likely to have played their final matches for the club with their deals set to expire at the end of June.

Goalkeeper Will Brown was an unused substitute for the cup final and also has a contract set to expire this summer.

Newcastle have recently confirmed a new ‘long-term’ deal for 19-year-old academy prospect Alex Murphy after a promising campaign training alongside the first-team and making his Premier League debut for the club.