Newcastle United have confirmed two promising youngsters from the club’s academy have signed their first professional contracts.

Leo Shahar and Trevan Sanusi have both signed pro deals less than a year after arriving at the club’s academy. Shahar joined Newcastle after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer while Sanusi joined following his departure from Birmingham City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both players represent England at Under-17 level and have broken into Newcastle’s Under-21s side this season.

Right-back Shahar told the Newcastle club website after signing his first professional contract: “Seeing the likes of Trippier and Livramento playing well for the first-team makes me want to thrive and try to get into a similar position that they are in.

“The fans love those two and I want to push on to try and get into that spot. I’m going to work as hard as I can everyday on the training pitch to get to that spot.”

Following his contract announcement, winger Sanusi took to Instagram to post an image of himself signing along with the caption: “Professional contract, we keep working.”

One notable reaction to the post came from Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, who commented: “Congratulations bro.”

Adarabioyo and Sanusi are each represented by WNRS Sports and regularly interact on Instagram.