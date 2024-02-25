Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's five-game unbeaten streak ended convincingly as Arsenal claimed a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night - here are five talking points from the game.

Fresh fitness blow confirmed ahead of kick-off

Rarely does a week go by these days without Newcastle suffering a fresh fitness concern. Despite being boosted by the welcome returns of Alexander Isak and Joe Willock to the side after their respective injuries, Newcastle were left without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for the trip to Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dubravka had started every game for The Magpies since Nick Pope's injury but was deemed ill ahead of the match and didn't make the trip to the Emirates.

As a result, Loris Karius came into the starting line-up to make his first Premier League start for the club. It was only his second competitive start overall following the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on this weekend last year.

It would prove to be another difficult afternoon for Newcastle and the goalkeeper as he had to pick the ball out of his net four times despite being one of the away side's better performers in the match.

Karius initially made a good save to deny Gabriel early on but couldn't prevent Sven Botman from bundling the ball into his own net on the follow up. Kai Havertz quickly doubled Arsenal's lead in the first half as the sides went in 2-0 at the break.

Newcastle had a spell in the second before Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 and Jakub Kiwior headed in a fourth from a corner. Arsenal's fourth was arguably the only goal Karius ought to have done better with as the deflected near-post header squirmed through his hands.

"I would have liked him to be quieter than he was, I would have liked us to have defended our goal better than we did," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said after the game. "I thought he made some good saves and I thought he kicked okay so it's his second game and he's come in for two really tough games so he can be pleased with his performance.

"It was [Friday] it became apparent that Martin wasn't going to make the game. In some senses, I don't think that's an issue for a goalkeeper of [Karius'] experience."

Loris Karius in action for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe finally makes THAT change - plus 'knock'

For weeks, there have been calls for Tino Livramento to replace Dan Burn in Newcastle's starting line-up. After the likes of Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth targeted the left side of The Magpies' defence with success, Howe finally decided to drop Burn to the bench and put Livramento back into the side at left-back.

Against the pace and trickery of Saka, Livramento seemed the obvious choice to start over Burn. But the 21-year-old was still in for a difficult evening with the Arsenal winger getting the better of him, particularly when cutting inside for the third goal.

But Howe revealed Livramento picked up a knock early in the game. Not enough to force him off but enough to 'disrupt' his performance.

"Tino has trained really well this week but I think he got a knock very early in the game which I think disrupted his performance tonight," Howe said. "I felt we needed his qualities in the team today but I think we missed Dan's too with two set-plays conceded."

In a change of roles, it was Burn who replaced Livramento for the closing stages and managed to contribute with an assist for Joe Willock as well as a goalline clearance as Newcastle regained some dignity in the closing stages.

Tino Livramento returned to the starting line-up at the Emirates Stadium.

The only positive from the match - Joe Willock

Newcastle started Isak but had to manage his minutes and withdraw him after the hour mark just as the side were starting to get a foothold in the match. Arsenal scored twice within minutes of the striker going off before Willock made his long-awaited return from injury after three months out.

The midfielder brought some energy and athleticism that has been sorely lacking from Newcastle's midfield and managed to contribute with a good goal on his return.

Keeping him fit will be crucial to Newcastle, whose season has often felt on the verge of derailing in his absence.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

What is Newcastle United's issue defensively?

Howe changing Livramento for Burn and the goalkeeper yet still conceding so freely suggests the problem runs deeper than just the personnel in the starting line-up. A change of system is perhaps necessary to rediscover that defensive solidarity.

The Magpies have gone from having the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season and one of the best in the opening 14 matches of the current campaign to now only the bottom three plus Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest shipping more goals.

Since the 1-0 win over Manchester United on December 2, Newcastle have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side (31) and have the worst defensive record of any side so far in 2024. Newcastle have had more time to put things right on the training ground over the past couple of months but seem to have taken a huge backwards step defensively.

Still, Howe feels like the answer to United's defensive problems lies in working with his players in training.

"Of course, it comes from work on the training ground," he told The Gazette. "I think it comes from a collective responsibility, really, and a focus to make that your priority.

"I think we have attacking players always that will score goals and create moments for us that could win us games, but at the moment we're sort of taking that away from ourselves by not defending properly."

A chance to make things better - or much worse

A beacon of positivity and hope in Newcastle's floundering second half of the season has been the run to the last-16 of the FA Cup. A draw against Championship side Blackburn Rovers gives Howe's side a realistic chance of a rare FA Cup quarter-final place and a potential Wembley return.