Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben thanked the travelling supporters following a disappointing evening against Arsenal.

A Sven Botman own goal followed by strikes from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior put Arsenal 4-0 up before Joe Willock came off the bench and grabbed a late consolation. The Magpies were backed by around 3,000 travelling supporters at the Emirates Stadium despite the 8pm kick-off on a Saturday evening.

But they would go home disappointed as Newcastle's five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions came to an end in convincing fashion.

"Not the result we wanted - we will regroup and come back stronger," Reuben tweeted. "Thank you to the travelling @NUFC supporters for making what is an especially difficult and long journey this evening."

The decision to schedule the match late in the evening which meant Newcastle supporters would be unable to travel back to the North East on the same day via public transport has been met with plenty of criticism. Wor Flags displayed a banner in a recent home match against Luton Town after away matches against the likes of Aston Villa, Fulham, Liverpool and Arsenal so far in 2024 have all been re-scheduled for evening kick-offs after being selected for live television broadcast.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said ahead of the game: "Unfortunately for our supporters, we're in the hands of the Premier League and whatever decision they make regarding kick-off times, we just have to turn up and play."