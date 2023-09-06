Watch more videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old was called-up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on September 8 and friendly against England at Hampden Park on September 12. But after training with his new national team-mates for the first time this week, Anderson has reportedly withdrawn from the squad due to injury picked up on Tuesday.

The Daily Record claim Anderson has returned to Newcastle for treatment with the hope of the youngster being available for the return to Premier League action against Brentford on September 16 (5:30pm kick-off).

And with Anderson now having to wait to make his senior debut for Scotland, it leaves the door open for England to swoop back in for the youngster.

The Whitley Bay born midfielder has been subject to a national team ‘tug of war’ between England and Scotland having represented both countries at youth level. But the opportunity to play senior international football proved too good to turn down for Anderson as he opted to represent Scotland.

But while Anderson remained uncapped by Scotland, they risk losing the Newcastle academy graduate back to England.

Reflecting on Anderson’s call-up prior to his injury, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: “It’s great for Elliot that he’s decided to give his allegiance to Scotland and I fully support that and that’s what he wants to do.