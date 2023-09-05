Watch more videos on Shots!

The 24-year-old, who joined Newcastle in 2020 but has never made a first-team appearance, has joined Serbian side FC Voždovac on loan. Vilca will be a free agent at the end of the season with his contract at Newcastle set to expire.

The Peruvian has had previous loan spells at Doncaster Rovers in League One and Universitario in his home country while also featuring for Newcastle’s Under-21s side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Now, fresh photos have emerged showing Vilca in a Voždovac shirt with the club’s sporting director, Bojan Leontijević, confirming the loan move.

“We have a football player who is officially a member of the English Premier League,” he said. “We established contact with Newcastle and based on that cooperation, Rodrigo will spend a year with us on loan.

“He plays on the left wing and ‘10’ and comes to strengthen the competition in our team, given that we were in a deficit.”

Reflecting on his move, which is yet to be announced by Newcastle United, Vilca said: “I had meetings with the president and the coach who ‘made’ me want to come to Voždovac. It is a wonderful club in a beautiful city, with many young players who want to make serious careers.

“I have already gained some experience, I have gone through good and bad moments and now I want to contribute to the team to achieve the best possible results.