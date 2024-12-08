Newcastle United fresh injury blow confirmed after 37 game absence - four players out

Joe Willock missed Newcastle United’s 4-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon after picking up a fresh hamstring problem.

Willock missed 37 games for Newcastle last season with hamstring and Achilles issues but has featured in 15 out of 18 matches in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side so far this campaign - starting eight. But the 25-year-old was missing from The Magpies’ matchday squad at the Gtech Community Stadium with Kieran Trippier returning on the bench in his place after an illness.

When asked about Willock’s absence from the side, Howe told The Gazette: “I don’t think it’s serious, he’s had a hamstring problem, a very minor one.”

Speaking about his fitness last month, Willock said: “I feel good. I feel like I’m getting back to my best. I feel like I’m playing well, trying to affect games. I’m going to keep pushing on.

“Hopefully, I can continue pushing and start scoring and assisting goals on a regular basis. The Premier League is so hard to get back into and get started at your best again.”

The midfielder will be expected to be back in action against Leicester City next Saturday (3pm kick-off) as Newcastle look to end a run of four games without a win in the Premier League. Newcastle also have Sven Botman back in full training and closing in on a return after being out since March with an ACL injury.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has also been out for the same period but is understood to be slightly further behind Botman in his recovery. Emil Krafth is likely to be out until the new year with a broken collarbone.