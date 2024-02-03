Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wor Flags issued a strong statement ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon. The fan-funded group who organises displays for all of Newcastle United’s games at St James’ Park, took the opportunity to protest against recent scheduling of Newcastle United’s Premier League and FA Cup games - all of which have seen supporters unable to travel back on public transport because of the allocated kick-off time.

The display at St James’ Park saw a banner reading ‘TV before fans’ alongside some examples of their recent away trips that have been moved for TV broadcast. Following the display, Wor Flags released a statement on social media which read: "Today's display in the Gallowgate is dedicated to highlighting the disgusting kick-off times that have been afforded to us by broadcasters in both the Premier League and The FA Cup since the turn of the year, making a mockery of the Green Football Weekend which is being celebrated by certain broadcasters.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Newcastle United fans are some of the most passionate and loyal fans around, dedicated to following our team around the country. It is that dedication and passion that is completely taken for granted by TV companies and football's governing bodies. To date, we have only had one Saturday 3pm kick-off away from home this season.

"The cost of being a football fan is getting ever greater, with increased costs on trains, buses and fuel for cars making it an expensive venture, yet the incessant attitude of putting match-going fans last is putting huge strain on supporters.

"Whilst we still fill away ends, we have not forgotten about those fans priced out by the greed in the game, those who made English football so attractive to the world audience.

"Late announcements of games to suit broadcasters and those watching on TV has a huge impact on the fans they all claim are the lifeblood of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad