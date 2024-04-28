Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were dealt a fresh injury concern after defender Fabian Schar was forced off during the 5-1 win over Sheffield United.

Newcastle trained 1-0 to an early Anel Ahmedhodzic header before Alexander Isak equalised in the first half. With the score 1-1 at the break, Schar didn’t come out for the second half as he was replaced by Emil Krafth.

“He had a bit of tightness in his hamstring, we don't think it's a big injury,” Howe explained. “There wasn't a moment where we thought he might have pulled his hamstring but it was enough to make him feel uncomfortable and he couldn't fully sprint so he had to come off.”

Krafth was initially primed to come on midway through the first half before Schar shook his finger towards the touchline and remained on the pitch.

“We were going to make the change but he said he was fine and wanted to carry on,” Howe told The Gazette. “But then at half-time it became clear he couldn't so that's why we made the change.”

The second half saw Bruno Guimaraes, Isak, a Ben Osborn own goal and Callum Wilson help Newcastle to a comprehensive victory as they remained seventh in the Premier League table with four games remaining. The result also means Sheffield United are relegated back to the Championship after one season back in the top flight.