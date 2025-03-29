Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a day to remember for Newcastle United and the city of Newcastle upon Tyne on Saturday.

Approximately 150,000 supporters attended the Carabao Cup celebration event on Newcastle’s Town Moor as Newcastle United’s players and staff lifted the trophy in the city for the first time since beating Liverpool at Wembley.

It was the first trophy celebration in the city since 1969 and Newcastle’s first domestic honour since 1955.

Newcastle United present the Carabao Cup on the Town Moor

At around 6:30pm on Saturday, the Newcastle players and staff lifted the trophy on the Town Moor stage. Geordie presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly then interviewed the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Alexander Isak and Eddie Howe.

Here’s what they had to say...

Eddie Howe reflects on Carabao Cup celebrations for NUFC

When asked how he’s feeling after the cup win, the Newcastle head coach said: “Yeah, it was an amazing moment when that whistle went, it was a lot of time, obviously, the length of time since the club's won any silverware, we were aware of the importance of that, we wanted to try and bring success, happiness to everybody here, but the scenes today have just taken our breath away, a big thank you to everyone that's come and supported us, the loyalty, passion, devotion that you show us, we really appreciate it, thank you.”

Is this just the beginning for Newcastle?

“Well we hope so,” Howe responded. “I think it's very difficult in football to make any promises, but the promise we can give is that we give absolutely everything, in every moment, in every game, to try and bring long term success to this football club, it's what, the devotion and the passion and the support you give us, it's the least we can do, and that's what we're trying to do from this day forward.”

Howe was awarded Freedom of the City of Newcastle upon Tyne following Newcastle’s cup win.

“It was mind blowing, I didn't expect it, and it's an incredible honour,” Howe added. “One that I'll take very gratefully, it means a lot to me and my family, I think we're going to walk some sheep through the Town Moor soon, and black and white cows, so I'm looking forward to doing that!”

Bruno Guimaraes ‘feeling good’ following Carabao Cup presentation

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes said: “Unbelievable, feeling good, very very good, I think everyone here deserves it, 70 years is a lot for our fans.

“We’re hopeful, this is just the beginning, we want more, and we're going to work for it.

“[It means] a lot, a lot, we did it for them, we spent a lot of time together, so they deserve a lot more than anything, we played for them as well.”

Wembley goal ‘an impossible feeling’ for Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak ultimately scored the match winner for Newcastle at Wembley with his second half strike to make it 2-0 in front of the Magpies fans.

“It's impossible to describe describe the feeling,” Isak said when looking back on his goal. “I scored a goal a minute earlier It was called offside.

“Yeah, that goal was Probably the biggest goal in my career Obviously to get us the win in the end so It felt amazing.

“I think it means the world to all of us but it probably means more to see how much it means to the people and we're so happy to be able to give the city and the fans a trophy like this.”

Isak then rounded off his interview in style with his best Geordie impression.

“Aye, aye, aye, aye, aye,” he said. “Alreet wor kid?”