Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans have delivered a clear verdict on where the club needs to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re now over a week into the January transfer window and all remains quiet on the transfer front at Newcastle United. Seven successive wins in all competitions mean that Eddie Howe’s side are one of the form teams in not just England, but in all of Europe.

Their recent successes on the pitch has seen demands for movement in the transfer market soften, but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels as they approach a pivotal period of the season. Whilst PSR pressures will likely see Newcastle act cautious this month, there are still areas of the squad that need improvement and if they can sell one or two players, then they may be able to strengthen in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where do they need to strengthen most? Well, that question was put to Newcastle United fans by Shields Gazette readers, with the feedback showing that a new winger is wanted by Magpies fans this month.

53% of respondents picked ‘out wide’ as an area where the club needs to strengthen this month. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko have been two linked with a move to Tyneside this month - although financial restrictions and the blossoming form of Jacob Murphy may mean the club wait until summer before pursuing a deal for either player.

Miguel Almiron, meanwhile, is someone that the club may sell this month with MLS side Charlotte FC linked with a move.