Bournemouth have been handed a huge double injury blow with two of their key players set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 7th in the Premier League table, one place above Aston Villa and just a point behind reigning champions Manchester City. The Cherries harbour serious dreams of qualifying for European football for the first time in their history, however, those aspirations have taken a major hit in the last couple of days.

First, star striker Evanilson, a player Bournemouth parted with £40m to sign in summer, has suffered a broken foot and will be sidelined for a number of weeks. That injury will certainly see him miss the clash against Newcastle United next weekend as well as matches against Chelsea, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest they have to play between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Evanilson’s injury was set to hand Enes Unal an opportunity to have a run of games in the first-team in his absence. However, it has been confirmed today that Unal has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

A statement from Bournemouth read: ‘First and foremost, our thoughts are with Enes at this moment as he begins to process another significant period of rehabilitation ahead.

‘He will undergo surgery to repair the ligament in the coming days and the club’s medical and performance staff will support him in every way possible throughout.

‘We are all behind Enes and will provide updates on his recovery progress when appropriate.’